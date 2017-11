Watch the interview on Rappler on Wednesday, November 22, at 8pm.

Published 4:40 PM, November 22, 2017

Bookmark this page to watch Rappler's interview with Joel Egco on Wednesday, November 22, at 8 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler speaks to Presidential Task Force on Media Security head Joel Sy Egco on updates on the Maguindanao massacre case and efforts of the Duterte administration to protect media workers. – Rappler.com