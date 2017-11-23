Listen to the arguments heard by the Supreme Court on consolidated petitions to declare the government circulars that ‘operationalize’ the war on drugs unconstitutional.

Published 8:30 AM, November 23, 2017

Bookmark this page to watch the oral arguments on Rappler on November 23, 10am.

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, November 21, began interpellating with Atty. Jose Manuel Diokno and Atty. Joel Butuyan to investigate filed petitions which seek to declare unconstitutional the government circulars that ‘operationalize’ the war on drugs.

On October 11, Human Rights lawyers filed different petitions to stop the Duterte administration's war on drugs. Led by the Free Legal Assistance Group, the petitions seek injunction and prohibition against the Philippine National Police or PNP’s Command Memorandum Circular (CMC) No. 16-2016 and the Department of Interior and Local Government or DILG’s 2017-112.

Watch the oral arguments on Rappler on November 23. – Rappler.com