'I hope the President understands that in the light of recent events involving the MRT3 System, simple sense of delicadeza...gives me no choice but to resign,' says Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez

Published 9:31 AM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez has resigned due to the ongoing mess surrounding the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3).

Chavez is the undersecretary for railways at the Department of Transportation (DOTr),

"I hope the President understands that in the light of recent events involving the MRT3 System, simple sense of delicadeza which I adhered to throughout my professional life gives me no choice but to resign," Chavez said in his resignation letter dated Thursday, October 23, a copy of which was obtained by Rappler.

His resignation was effective immediately.

Chavez also said that he hopes his resignation would pave the way for the appointment of a person "better qualified to perform the duties and responsibilities" for the said DOTr post.

Once the pride of Metro Manila's transportation system, the MRT3 is now one of its sore points, suffering from overcrowding, poor maintenance, and a messy management structure.

In recent months, the 18-year-old train system has been recording near-daily breakdowns.

The latest accidents involving the troubled system include a train decoupling incident on November 16, and a woman suffering a severed arm after she fell into the tracks and was run over by a train on November 14. – Rappler.com