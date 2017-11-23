'We will follow the directive of the President, Chief Executive, and Commander-in-Chief...We are ready,' says PNP Spokesman Dionardo Carlos

Published 9:43 AM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is prepared to return to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, the PNP said on Thursday, November 23.

"We will follow the directive of the President, Chief Executive, and Commander-in-Chief," PNP Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said in a text message.

"We are ready," he said in another text message.

According to Carlos, the PNP's oversight committee on their drug war campaign will hold a meeting on Thursday to plan their return. (READ: PNP holds training in case police are reassigned to drug war)

This follows President Rodrigo Duterte announcing on Wednesday evening, November 22, that he will put the PNP back in his landmark campaign, over a month after it was solely delegated to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

He admitted that the PDEA cannot do it alone, a concession long acknowledged by the anti-drug agency. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: PDEA on leading the drug war without the PNP)

Police preparations

The PNP has a lot to prepare for. For one, they have already dissolved all their Drug Enforcement Units (DEUs), or the teams that took charge of anti-illegal drugs operations in each police station.

The PNP's impending return also comes at a time when their campaign plan – Oplan Double Barrel – has been put to question at the Supreme Court. (READ: PNP suspends Oplan Double Barrel, again)

The petitioners argued that the campaign is "unconstitutional" as the guidelines have been open to abuse by police officers — a sentiment that critics and human rights advocates have long said.

No less than the PDEA chief Director General Aaron Aquino also advised the PNP to consider changing their guidelines to address these criticisms.

Their return will be scrutinized more than ever, as this is their third try at trying to fulfill the President's campaign promise of ending illegal drugs in the country within his term. – Rappler.com