BATANGAS, Philippines – In commemoration of the 50 years of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities (FAITH) announced the development of the ASEAN Unity Park (AUP) in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from the region in Lima Park Hotel.

The AUP will be located in the future 40-hectare campus of FAITH Colleges in Balete, Batangas, an area near Lake Taal, one of the country's premier tourism destinations.



The initial phase of the park will showcase trees and plant species common to the 10 ASEAN countries. It will also feature indigenous artworks or works of artists from the ASEAN member countries.



In his welcome remarks at the event on Wednesday, November 22 , FAITH Botanic Gardens Foundation president Juan Lozano said the project was established in recognition of the vital need for well-organized public places for communities throughout the country.



“Today with the launch of ASEAN Unity Park, we are doing our share to fulfill the ASEAN dream of building one community, with one shared identity, and one vision. This vision will be fully realized with the help of institutions and individuals with the heart for the ASEAN community,” he said.



Aside from the gardens, there are plans to build an ASEAN Hall that will serve as a venue for exhibits, symposia, and special events that will be organized in partnership with the embassies and other like-minded institutions.



Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and embassies of ASEAN member countries in the Philippines were present in the launch which also featured the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement for the Park which forms part of FAITH Colleges’ commitment to spread awareness of the ASEAN through school-wide awareness activities.



According to Office of ASEAN Affairs Assistant Secretary Ma Hellen de la Vega, the launching of the AUP is both symbolic and practical.



“We have a lot of common plants and tree species which gives us a feeling of solidarity and togetherness with one another. It is also practical to help raise awareness on the need to promote and protect our biodiversity and ecosystem amidst a world that is highly urbanizing,” she said.



​The land component of the AUP has been contributed by the family of Saturnino Belen, FAITH Colleges chairman.​ – Rappler.com