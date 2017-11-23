‘Duterte is No. 1 terrorist in the Philippines’ – Joma Sison
MANILA, Philippines – Jose Maria Sison, chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) called President Rodrigo Duterte “the Number 1 terrorist in the Philippines” after the Commander in Chief ordered the arrest of members of communist “legal fronts.”
On Thursday, November 23, Duterte also said he would consult with security and intelligence agencies on which communist "legal fronts" are conspiring to commit terrorism, saying the existence of a conspiracy is enough to charge them.
"Duterte is the No. 1 terrorist in the Philippines. He is culpable for the abduction, torture, and mass murder of an increasing large number of poor people suspected drug users and pushers, peasants and indigenous people in suspected guerrilla fronts and Moro people suspected of aiding the Dawlah Islamiyah from the time of the indiscriminate bombing of Marawi City to the present in several Bangsamoro areas,” Sison said in a statement on Thursday.
This is but the latest in the word war between the President and his former professor, Sison.
In July, Sison called Duterte the "number one drug addict" in the country who should be the target of the police.
"As an addict user of the opioid fentanyl, Duterte is the number one drug addict in the Philippines and is the most fitting target of the police units that he has turned into death squads and corrupted with money and promotions," the CPP founder said.
This was after the President claimed Sison was dying of cancer, which the professor denied.
At the time, Sison also described the President as a "coward through and through" for failing to fulfill his threats to kill alleged drug lord Peter Lim as well as Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino Jr and retired police officer Marcelo Garbo whom he has all accused of being drug protectors.
On Thursday, Sison also said: "Duterte´s bloodlust and mania for mass murder are boundless. He expects to wipe out through arbitrary arrests, torture, indefinite detention and massacre of suspected revolutionaries and legal social activists.” – Rappler.com