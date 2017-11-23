President Duterte signs Proclamation 360, declaring the termination of talks with the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army

Published 11:23 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has formally terminated the government’s peace negotiation with the communists, his spokesman announced on Thursday, November 23.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the President signed Proclamation 360 Thursday afternoon, declaring the termination of talks with the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.

Duterte also ordered the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and the government peace panel to cancel talks and meetings with the Left.

"While we agreed to resume peace talks with the aforementioned group and exerted our best efforts to accelerate the signing and implementation of the final peace agreement, the NDF-CPP-NPA has engaged in acts of violence and hostilities,” Roque said.

"We find it unfortunate that their members have failed to show their sincerity and commitment in pursuing genuine and meaningful peaceful negotiations."

The President’s spokesman added: "The President, as we all know, has always wanted to leave a legacy of peace under his administration. He has, in fact, walked the extra mile for peace. Rest assured that he will continuously pray that we may all find the peace that we seek for our beloved country in the fullness of God’s time.” – Rappler.com