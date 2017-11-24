Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo 'Imok' Rupinta is gunned down in Liloan town

Published 9:22 AM, November 24, 2017

CEBU CITY – Motorcyle-riding gunmen shot dead a Cebu City barangay chief Thursday night, November 23.

Police said the gunmen opened fire at the vehicle of Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera. Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo "Imok" Rupinta in Sitio Simborio, Barangay Tayud, Liloan town, north of Cebu.

Rupinta, who was driving the car, was declared dead on arrival at the Mendero Medical Center at around 9:30 pm. His wife, who was with him, was not injured.

Senior Police Officer 1 Karen Arcelo of the Liloan police station said Rupinta suffered fatal gunshot wounds on his head and parts of his body.

Arcelo said the initial investigation showed that the assailants blocked the Isuzu D-max driven by Rupinta and then started shooting.

The victim’s wife told police that they noticed the motorcycle tailing them from Sitio Simborio. Minutes later, she heard gunshots, prompting her to pull the hand brake of the vehicle, pushing her down to the front side.

Garganera said he has already talked to Liloan town Mayor Christina Frasco about the incident and got a commitment to preserve the crime scene and help with the investigation.

Philip Zafra, president of the Association of Barangay Captains-Cebu City Chapter, condemned the killing.

“I am really enraged with what had happened and I am calling on all agencies concerned to work together to immediately give justice to Barangay Captain Rupinta,” Zafra told reporters outside the Mendero Medical Center in Consolacion.

Rupinta was one of the controversial barangay captains in Cebu City. Early this year, he and his 7 councilors were suspended for 6 months for alleged failure to cooperate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during a drug raid in November 6, 2016. – Rappler.com