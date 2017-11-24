'Because I believe it's right and somebody has to do it,' says FLAG's Diokno on why they filed a petition against the drug war before the High Court

Published 12:06 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The oral arguments at the Supreme Court tackling the constitutionality of the Philippine National Police or PNP's war on drugs is up for a second round on Tuesday, November 28.

While Solicitor General Jose Calida said the petitions are moot because of President Rodrigo Duterte's memorandum taking out the PNP and assigning the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as sole agency, things will now take a different turn because Duterte announced on November 22 that he has every intention of bringing in the police again.

Rappler's justice reporter Lian Buan talks to Dean Chel Diokno of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) on the issues raised in their petition which seeks to declare unconstitutional the circulars of the PNP and the interior department that operationalize the anti-drug campaign.

Diokno believes that the circulars violate fundamental human rights.

Diokno's petition attacks the core legality of the government's flagship campaign, under a president who enjoys massive public support.

Why did he file it? "Because I believe it's right and somebody has to do it," Diokno said. – Rappler.com