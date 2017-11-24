Rappler Talk: Dr Tony Leachon on health reforms under the Duterte gov't
Bookmark this page to watch the interview with Dr. Tony Leachon on Friday, November 24, at 2 pm.
MANILA, Philippines – Various health reforms are being introduced under the Duterte administration.
Recently, bills seeking "compassionate use" of medical marijuana and a comprehensive mental healthcare for Filipinos are being tackled in Congress.
How will this affect the health and well-being of Filipino families? Watch the interview with health reform advocate Dr Tony Leachon, independent director at the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. – Rappler.com