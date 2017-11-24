The siblings, aged 2 to 4 years old, were alone in their home when the fire broke out, authorities say

Published 11:23 AM, November 24, 2017

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Three siblings were killed when a fire razed their home in Barangay Felisa here, late Thursday afternoon, November 23.

Killed were Diloy siblings Arthur IV, 4; Ajericho Jr, 3; and Mary Auxencia, 2.

Fire Officer 3 Cornelio Silva of the city's Bureau of Fire Protection said the children were trapped inside their home when the fire broke out past 5 pm.

The arson investigator said the children's father, Ajericho, left the kids in the house after he went to work. He was a village watchman.

The victims' mother is working abroad.

The children sustained burns and might have died due to suffocation, the investigator said.

Two of them were found near the front door while the other one was found inside the bedroom. The doors were locked.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined. – Rappler.com