Published 2:41 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some senators expressed reservations about the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to bring back the Philippine National Police (PNP) to the front line of the drug war operations.

Minority Senator Risa Hontiveros slammed the move and called it a return to the "nightmare" of Oplan Tokhang, the PNP's anti-illegal drugs strategy that has been questioned before the Supreme Court.

Hontiveros said Duterte’s decision is “ill-advised” and poses a “real danger” to the public. The senator urged Duterte to retain the operation under Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and let the PNP and other law enforcement agencies take a secondary and coordinating role. (READ: NBI: Cops murdered Kian delos Santos, planted evidence)

“It is a return to the horrors of extrajudicial killings. It opens up the dangerous possibility of another Kian delos Santos, of hundreds if not thousands more dead, and the further loss of trust of the public in our police force,” Hontiveros said in a statement, referring to the killing of 17-year-old Delos Santos by Caloocan police.

Senator Grace Poe said it would be “ideal” if the PDEA continued to head the drug war as it is legally mandated to do so. The PNP could instead lend its “full operational muscle” to fill up PDEA’s lack in manpower.

Poe also said it is time for the Duterte administration to view the drug problem as a health and socioeconomic issue and not just a peace and order matter.

“We must not forget that the PNP has been involved in too many controversial operations, thus casting doubt on the organization's ability to uphold the rule of law and respect basic rights,” the senator said in a statement.

“With PDEA remaining on top of the operations and with PNP as main support, the government will be able to help rectify the manner or conduct of such operations,” Poe added.

Gentle reminder

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, an ally of Duterte, said the decision is part of the President’s prerogative and he should be allowed to pursue his priorities “in accordance with his own strategy.”

Pimentel reminded the PNP to conduct the drug war lawfully.

“That's the president's call/prerogative. This is his administration and its declared priority is the all out war against drugs (among others). Let him pursue that in accordance with his own strategy. I just remind all concerned and all involved to conduct the all-out war against drugs 'in accordance with law,'” he said.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto shared the same view and hoped that the PNP had learned from its errors in the past.

“That’s the prerogative of the President. I hope the PNP has learned from its mistakes. Be more careful and protect rights of suspects,” Recto said.

Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito also reminded the PNP not to use Duterte’s “words of strong support” as a “license to go on a killing spree.”

“If drug war operations will be returned to PNP, [I] would like to remind them that the words of strong support by the President is not a license for them to go on a killing spree,” Ejercito said.

“PNP should not let the few rotten eggs destroy the reputation of the whole organization. Protection and respect for human rights should be upheld at all times,” he added.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, chair of the public order committee that probed the issues against the PNP, said the agency has now become “more conscious” and “wary” of possible abuses, citing his supposed talks with senior police officials.

“Having said that, the rest remains to be seen when the primary task of handling the drug problem is finally given back to them. When that happens, the key is vigilance to always put them on notice that they are being watched,” said Lacson, a former PNP chief.

Duterte’s earlier decision to remove the drug war from the PNP came amid a public outcry after the killings of teenagers. Surveys then showed that half of Filipinos do not trust the police’s claims that killed drug suspects fought back). – Rappler.com