The MMDA is looking into a construction accident as the possible cause of the explosion near the exclusive Wack Wack Subdivision

Published 6:54 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Three persons were hurt when fire hit a Petron gasoline station near the exclusive Wack Wack subdivision and golf club in Mandaluyong City on Friday, November 24.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is looking into a construction accident as the possible cause of the explosion and fire.

The fire at Petron at the corner of Wack Wack Road and Shaw Boulevard was reported to the MMDA at 5:05 pm and was declared out by 5:22 pm, but it caused a traffic jam in the surrounding areas.

Two of the victims were brought to the Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center along EDSA Mandaluyong, while one was brought to the Mandaluyong City Medical Center. – Rappler.com