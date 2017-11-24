A Filipino died of a stroke in Dubai, barely a month after flying to the city with a visit visa and while looking for a job

Published 9:37 PM, November 24, 2017

DUBAI, UAE – A Filipino died of a stroke in Dubai on Monday, November 20, barely a month after flying to the city with a visit visa and while looking for a job, the Filipino Times learned.

Forty-five-year-old Jose Arnold Aguilar of Cotabato had worked in Dubai as a chef for five years but left in 2014 over salary disputes with his employer. He returned this year to once again try his luck in the city, according to Reynaldo Angulo, a volunteer social worker at Rashid Hospital who is now also working on the repatriation of Aguilar's remains.

Aguilar, who was staying in Jafilia, suffered from a stroke and was confined at Rashid Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on November 13. He died on November 20, Angulo said.

Aguilar's long-time friend, Beth Fabic, told The Filipino Times that he approached her to inquire about job opportunities. Aguilar was known in their community as “Chef Arns."

Aguilar’s hospital bills have reportedly totaled to Dh28,000 (Php 386,577), while Angulo said the repatriation of the remains is estimated to cost around Dh16,000 (Php 220,901). He said he is working with the insurance company to verify how much is covered for the repatriation. Visit visa holders, he said, are insured.

Vice Consul Marianne Bringas, who heads the Consulate General’s Assistance to Nationals section handling the case said an Assistance to Nationals (ATN) officer is already looking into the matter but Angulo, who has been assisting in the repatriation of the remains of deceased OFWs for years, said it will save the embassy almost half the cost if they could claim the insurance money.

It was learned that Aguilar’s visit visa was processed by Cozmo Travel. – Rappler.com

*1Dh = Php13.81

This story was republished with permission from The Filipino Times of the United Arab Emirates.