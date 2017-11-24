Police Officer 1 Jofer Odon of the Regional Public Safety Battalion-VI and his companions are on board a patrol car and private vehicle when attacked

ILOILO, Philippines – A policeman was killed while 10 others were wounded following an encounter with suspected communist rebels in Maasin town here on Friday, November 24.

The incident came two days after suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) attacked the personnel of Sibalom Municipal Police Station who were on board two police cars in the neighboring province Antique. Three police officers were wounded in that ambush.

Superintendent Gilbert Gorero, spokesperson of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas identified the fatality in the Iloilo attack as Police Officer 1 Jofer Odon of the Regional Public Safety Battalion-VI while his 10 other companions, including an inspector, were injured.

Gorero said the police were on board a patrol car and a private vehicle when they were fired upon by an undetermined number of suspected rebels past 6 pm.

He said two policemen were brought to the Cabatuan Hospital while 8 were referred to Iloilo the City Hospital.

Gorero said hot pursuit operations are still ongoing.

On Thursday, November 23, President Rodridgo Duterte formally ended the peace negotiations with the communists, after he threatened to order the arrest of communist "legal fronts," them being terrorists.

Jose Maria Sison, chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front, said "Duterte is the Number 1 terrorist in the Philippines." – Rapplercom