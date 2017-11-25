Published 9:50 AM, November 25, 2017
Updated 9:50 AM, November 25, 2017
KALIMANTAN GREAT APE. A 56-day-old female orangutan baby (pongo pygmaeus), named as Cinta Lestari (Forever Love), interacts with zoo visitors for the first time in Bandung, West Java, on November 18, 2017. Photo by Timur Matahari/AFP
BREAK. Street artist Henrique Soares (R) in a costume of the comic character, Hulk, takes a break after performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2017. Photo by Leo Correa/AFP
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE. Children light candles to remember the millions killed and injured on the world's roads as they observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on November 19, 2017 in Manila. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
WORLD RECORD FEAT. Members of the Tornadoes motorcycle display team of the Army Service Corps (ASC) on the final run for the World Record for carrying 58 men on a single 500 cc motorcycle in Bangalore on November 19, 2017. Photo by Manjunath Kiran/AFP
GAY PRIDE. A man poses for the picture during the Gay Pride Parade at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, 2017. Photo by Leo Correa/AFP
LINGERIE SHOW. Models celebrate during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20, 2017. Photo by Fred Dufour/AFP
GRIEF. A Syrian man reacts next to the body of a loved one at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna on the outskirts of Damascus on November 20, 2017. Photo by Amer Almohibany/AFP
OUT. People remove, from the wall at the International Conference center, where parliament had their sitting, the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe after his resignation on November 21, 2017 in Harare. Photo by Jekesai Njikizana/AFP
PAKISTAN FOG. Residents carry belongings amid fog in Lahore on November 21, 2017. Photo by Arif Ali/AFP
CONFLICT ZONE. Palestinian children warm up around a fire by a shack along the beach in Gaza City on November 22, 2017. Photo by Mohammed Abed/AFP
BLOOD OF MARTYRS. The Manila Cathedral is bathed in red on November 22, 2017, as Filipinos mark 'Red Wednesday' for persecuted Christians around the world. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
STILL MISSING. Relatives and comrades of 44 crew members of Argentine missing submarine express their grief at Argentina's Navy base in Mar del Plata, on the Atlantic coast of Buenos Aires, on November 23, 2017. Photo by Eitan Abramovich/AFP
WIDOWS. Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings wear white veils as they call for justice and reparation during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on November 24, 2017. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
SALUTE. President Rodrigo Duterte is accorded with military honors upon his arrival at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan for the 67th Founding Anniversary of the First Scout Ranger Regiment on November 24, 2017. Malacañang photo
– Rappler.com