Mike Manotoc and Cara Manglapus, whose grandfathers were contenders for the presidential elections of 1965, were married this week

Published 12:25 PM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The grandchildren of political adversaries ended a decades-long long rivalry with a wedding.

Lawyer Michael Ferdinand "Mike" Manotoc married Carina Amelia "Cara" Manglapus on November 22, Wednesday at a private ceremony in Makati. The pair’s grandfathers were contenders for the presidential elections of 1965.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Raul S. Manglapus lost the presidency to Ferdinand Marcos, whose 21-year administration included more than 10 years of military rule. Amnesty International estimated that 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured, and 3,240 were killed during martial law.

Manglapus, then a prominent opposition senator, was overseas when the arrests began and spent 13 years in exile in the United States. He founded the Movement for a Free Philippines (MFP), and "was one of the very few who opposed the dictatorship from the very start." His opposition led to Manglapus vs. Marcos, a case filed at the Supreme Court in September 15, 1989. The High Court en banc upheld President Corazon Aquino’s decision barring the former president from returning from his Hawaii exile to the country to die.

'Love wins'

ABS-CBN quoted the groom's mother, Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, who spoke at a thanksgiving celebration on Saturday, November 25, at the San Agustin Church in Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

"Many years ago my father was... gravely disappointed and saddened by the [loss] to the Supreme Court in his right to travel back home. That is the Supreme Court case Marcos vs. Manglapus," Marcos said. "Tonight we have reversed that miserable ruling... Cara joining our family, love wins."

The Paoay event was attended by President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, who was a principal sponsor. The guests also included Department of Environment and Natural Resources secretary Roy Cimatu and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

In a press release, Governor Marcos quipped: “If you can’t beat them even with just one vote, marry them.”– Rappler.com