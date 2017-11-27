The retiring PNP chief says they are free to hunt him down too

Published 10:48 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa knows he cannot weed out all scalawag cops before retiring in January 2018, so he vowed to take them down even during retirement.

Addressing all Philippine cops on Monday, November 27, about their return to the drug war, the Director General threatened to kill erring cops "vigilante" style. (READ: Dela Rosa on PNP's drug war return: 'We have learned a lot of lessons')

“Baka makakita kayo ng 4-star general to lead vigilantes against scalawag police. Hindi ko kayo aatrasan," Dela Rosa said.

(You might see a 4-star general leading vigilantes against scalawag police. I will not back down.)

Dela Rosa was alluding to the bloody killings that marked President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against drugs, with critics accusing cops as the perpetrators. Dela Rosa has repeatedly denied this.

Knowing that he will not enjoy the same powers and privileges as he does now, he said he does not fear them retaliating.

“Alam kong maraming galit sa akin, lalo na mga ninja cops. Magpapatayan tayo kahit saan pa tayo magpapang-abot, di ko kayo aatrasan. Remember, iisa lang ang buhay natin. It's either buhay 'nyo o buhay ko,” Dela Rosa said.

(I know many are angry at me, especially the ninja cops. Let’s kill each other, I will not back down. Remember that we all have one life. It's either your life or my life.)

In January 2018, Dela Rosa will hit 56, the mandatory retirment age for the uniformed service.

This supposed final call follows the top cop admitting one mistake in their drug war: charging against the narcotics trade before cleansing their ranks of erring cops.

PNP had to do the two tasks simultaneously when they led the campaign, and intensified the internal cleansing efforts only after they were pulled back the first time.

“Isasama ko kayo sa retirement ko 'pag kayo gumawa ng kalokohan (I will bring you with me in my retirement of you mess around). I will be retiring back to Davao & you will be retiring inside the prison jail. If not, you will be retiring 6 feet under the ground," the top cop added. – Rappler.com