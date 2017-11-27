Two Sereno spokespersons and a CHR commissioner need to explain why they shouldn't be cited in contempt for statements critical of the committee

Published 12:51 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice on Monday, November 27, issued a show-cause order against two lawyers of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and a Commission on Human Rights (CHR) commissioner over statements they made against the committee.

The following need to explain within 72 hours upon receipt or notice of the order why they should not be cited in contempt:

Joshua Santiago, Sereno spokesperson

Aldwyn Salumbides, Sereno spokesperson

CHR Commissioner Roberto Cadiz

The committee is currently deliberating to determine if an impeachment case filed by lawyer Larry Gadon has probable cause. The statements made by the 3 individuals were in reaction to a committee decision to disallow Sereno's lawyers to represent her before the hearing.

Cadiz, on November 20, hit the ongoing impeachment hearing, saying that “law of the jungle” seems to prevail at the House of Representatives.



“The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is about to be impeached in the Lower House where now seems to prevail the law of the jungle, or what might be euphemistically referred to as the law of the super-majority,” he said during a press conference at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP). – Rappler.com