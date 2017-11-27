The actress will not be allowed to reapply for a license in the next two years, and must also pay P8,000 in fines

Published 1:30 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) revoked the driver's license of actress and former beauty queen Maria Isabel Lopez for breaching the special lane designated for delegates of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

In a message sent to reporters, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago announced on Monday, November 27, that the LTO ordered the cancellation of Lopez's driver's license.

LTO Law Enforcement Director Francis Ray Almora also confirmed the resolution in a text message to Rappler.

Lopez is prohibited from reapplying and reacquiring a license for the next two years. She will also pay fines amounting to P8,000 for violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, disregarding traffic signs, and reckless driving.

Lopez bragged in a Facebook post that she removed the divider cones separating the ASEAN lane from the lanes open to the public. She later apologized for her behavior, saying she is "just human."

The special lane was part of the traffic and security arrangements for the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits earlier this month. It caused heavier traffic along EDSA, leaving regular motorists and commuters stuck on the road for hours.

On November 13, Lopez was summoned by the LTO to explain her behavior. She appealed to the agency not to cancel her license and instead grant her a "senior citizen's discount" for being a law-abiding driver prior to her stunt. – Rappler.com