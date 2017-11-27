In a way aiding complainant lawyer Larry Gadon, a House leader points out what could possibly be illegal – and therefore impeachable – in the Chief Justice's purchase of the high-end vehicle

Published 9:21 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – What was illegal or irregular in Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s purchase of a P5.1-million Toyota Land Cruiser as her official vehicle?

Members of the House committee on justice quizzed lawyer Larry Gadon on the issue as it continued deliberations to determine probable cause for his impeachment complainant against Sereno.

Gadon is accusing Sereno of corruption in supposedly using “public funds to finance her extravagant and lavish lifestyle by ordering the purchase of a brand-new luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser 2017 model as her personal vehicle, amounting to more than Five Million Pesos.”

In her official reply to the allegations against her, the Chief Justice cited a budget circular that explicitly allows the Chief Justice, as well as the President, Vice President, Senate President, and Speaker of the House to purchase a luxury vehicle for security reasons.

Legislators pointed out the same exemption in arguing against Gadon’s allegations in the complaint.

In the end, it took another legislator to point out what could be illegal – and therefore impeachable: possible irregularities in the way the vehicle was procured.

Exemptions

Antipolo City 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop pointed out the same exemption, based on the budget circular, for the country’s top officials during the hearing.

Gadon countered by saying that a Land Cruiser isn’t automatically more secure than other, cheaper SUVs. Acop, a former policeman, said “sense of security is personal.” He said unless Gadon proves that the Land Cruiser’s procurement was irregular, there was nothing wrong with Sereno’s actions.

The lawyer, however, insisted on the illegality of Sereno’s actions, saying that the bid documents were specific in the color, engine displacement, and make of the vehicle.

“What’s irregular about that?” asked committee chairman Mindoro Oriental 2nd District Representative Reynaldo Umali.

Gadon said it was the lack of “open bidding” since the documents shut out other car manufacturers from qualifying.

Siquijor Representatve Ramon Rocamora said that while vehicle specifications were detailed, the bid was still open to different Toyota dealers.

ABS Representative Eugene Michael de Vera was the one who pointed out that “branding” – or specifying the brand of an object in a bid – is not allowed under the law. House Majority Leader Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Rofoldo Fariñas also mentioned this when he made a point of order.

Quezon City 6th District Representative Christopher Belmonte later pointed out that, in Gadon’s reply, he specifically said that it was the purchase of the car itself – and not alleged irregularities in its purchase – that was illegal. Belmonte had earlier raised concerns that the committee was building up the case for Gadon instead of merely determining probable cause.

Other committee members have dismissed this concern, saying the collation of available evidence is part of its work in determining probable cause.

The committee will continue deliberations on probable cause until Wednesday, November 29, and again from December 4 to 6.

Umali wants the committee report – on whether to reject the complaint or impeach Sereno – to be submitted to plenary for voting by December 13. – Rappler.com