The President says the new region will have to be 'inclusive,' not just of the MILF but also Nur Misuari's MNLF and non-Muslim indigenous peoples in the ARMM

Published 8:43 PM, November 27, 2017

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte Monday, November 27, vowed he would ensure the passage of the long-stalled Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) that would create an expanded Autonomous Region in Mindanao (ARMM), with one condition.

"It must be inclusive. No one should be left out," Duterte told the crowd attending the Bangsamoro Assembly at Maguindanao's old provincial capitol in Sultan Kudarat town here.

This means, he said, government engages not only the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) – the only party that the past administration negotiated with – but also the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the non-Muslim indigenous peoples within the ARMM.

The President also shot down the prospects of secession. The expanded Bangsamoro entity, he said, would also mean the region will remain part of the Philippines.

"One republic. No condition. Govenrment must be the sole authority, and we desire it. You'll have the elected leaders. Whether you like it or not you must have representatives in Congress," said Duterte.

Duterte was guest of honor at the event, where he stressed that the administration is doing its best to achieve progress in its peace negotiations with the Moro people.

The President said he would ask Congress to provide him and the rest of the parties involved in the crafting the BBL time to discuss how they could meet halfway.