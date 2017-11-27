Vaccines will be administered to local government employees until end-December 2017, and to public school students, Kinder to Grade 6, starting January 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The city government of Makati will provide 60,000 free Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccines to public school students and local government employees, with Mayor Abigail Binay getting the first shot on Monday, November 27, to demonstrate that the vaccines are safe.

Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito-borne virus commonly traced to rural agriculture areas, as pigs and aquatic birds serve as its host. In 2017, the Department of Health has reported 133 patients with JE in the Philippines, two of them from Metro Manila. In September, the virues killed 9 in Pampanga.