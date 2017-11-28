MILF chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim reveals the plan when asked about the future of the group after the passage and implementation of the Bangsamoro Basic Law

Published 11:02 AM, November 28, 2017

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) plans to transform itself into a non-governmental organization (NGO) focused on social services once the Bangsamoro government is in place.

MILF chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim revealed the plan when asked about the future of the group once the peace agreement with the Philippine government culminates in the passage and implementation of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

“It will already be a non-governmental organization which may be parallel operating with the government in serving the people,” Ebrahim told reporters at the old provincial capitol of Maguindanao on Monday night, November 28.

He said MILF will not be disbanded after a Bangsamoro government is established.

In September, MILF central committee vice chairman Ghazali Jaafar said the MILF had begun talking to other armed groups in the Southern Philippines to lay down their arms and support the proposed BBL.

Earlier on Monday, Moro leaders met with President Rodrigo Duterte, who keynoted the Bangsamoro Assembly, an event that gathered hundreds of thousands of people in the Maguindanao town of Sultan Kudarat.

During the event, Duterte vowed the passage of the long-stalled Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) during his term. (DOCUMENT: Revised draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law)

The BBL will implement the peace deal signed between the Philippine government and the MILF in 2014. The proposed measure pending at the House of Representatives seeks to expand the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The expanded ARMM, or the Bangsamoro government, will cover the present areas of the region, the cities of Cotabato and Isabela, several municipalities in Lanao del Norte, and some villages in Cotabato province that voted for inclusion in a 2001 plebiscite.

As an autonomous government, the proposed political entity will have its own chief minister, cabinet, and parliament comprised of officials elected to represent districts, political parties, indigenous peoples, women, youth, traditional leaders, and the ulama. – Rappler.com