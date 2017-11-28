President Rodrigo Duterte has transferred the chairmanship of the EDSA People Power Commission from the Executive Secretary to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines chief

Published 2:13 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has changed the composition of the EDSA People Power Commission, designating the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) chairman as the body's ex officio chairperson.

Executive Order No 47, signed on November 24, amends the 1999 executive order that created the EDSA People Power Commission.

The original order, signed during the Estrada administration, designated a Cabinet member as the commission's chairperson.

An EO during the administration of Benigno Aquino III, amending the 1999 order, designated the Executive Secretary as the chairperson.

The changes are meant to improve "integration" of the functions of the EDSA People Power Commission and the NHCP.

This integration comes in the form of the body's new leadership and in a section that states that funding for the commission be taken from the NHCP's annual budget, instead of from the Office of the President, as provided by the 1999 EO.

The EO also reduced the number of members of the EDSA People Power Commission.

In place of the 5 members, vice chairperson from the private sector, and chairperson tasked to serve for 6 years, there will now only be 4 members, aside from the chairperson, who will remain in their posts for 3 years.

The 4 members will all come from the private sector. The President will choose the vice chair from among these members.

Duterte's EO added a new section which transfers the management of the People Power Monument from the EDSA People Power Commission to the NHCP.

The NHCP will also serve as the commission's secretariat. – Rappler.com