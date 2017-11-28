The Solicitor General says the police circular – while it may be abused – should be looked at by the Court for its purpose and not its effects

Published 4:53 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Consistent with the rhetoric of the Duterte administration, Solicitor General Jose Calida criticized the Supreme Court petitions challenging the drug war as “disingenuous moves to destablilize the administration and sow anarchy.”

In his opening statement during Round 2 of the oral arguments on Tuesday, November 28, Calida said the petitions have no legal basis and are only meant to harass.

“The petitions intend to emasculate the government’s police powers by rendering inutile the PNP’s [Philippine National Police] sworn mandate to enforce the law and maintain peace and order,” Calida said.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen called Calida out, saying the petitions are valid dissents, comparing them even to dissents inside the High Court.

“I am a bit disturbed that the Solicitor General, the tribune of the people, is considering the petitions that have been filed, which I find to be perhaps difficult to prepare at the very least – whether or not they wll be granted by the court is another matter altogether – as part of a destabilization effort,” Leonen told Calida.

But the Solicitor General maintained his position. (READ: Probe into 'nanlaban' cases just a fishing expedition – SolGen)

Purpose, not effect

Calida also said that the police circular should be looked at by the court for its initial purpose, and not for its effects after implementation.

The Solicitor General explained that while the circular may be abused, the “courts are not at liberty to declare it invalid.”

Quoting a Supreme Court decision, Calida said: “The validity of a statute or ordinance is to be determined from its general purpose and its efficiency to accomplish the end desired, not from its effects in a particular case.”

The Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG’s petition seeks to declare as unconstitutional the PNP’s CMC No. 16-2016 and Department of the Interior and Local Government or DILG’s Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2017-112.

FLAG alleges that the circulars contain kill orders, citing the use of the words "negate" and "neutralize".

Calida reiterated that negate and neutralize mean to "arrest" or have the suspect "surrender". PNP Chief General Ronald dela Rosa was called to the podium to clarify and agreed with Calida’s definition, adding that it could mean "kill" but only in extreme circumstances.

“In insisting that CMC No. 16-2016 is constitutionally infirm for allegedly advocating extrajudicial killing, the petitioners confuse the validity of the circular with the abuses committed by law enforcers in the implementation of the anti-drug war program,” Calida said. – Rappler.com