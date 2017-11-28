Easier access to the internet has aided online child exploitation in the outskirts of Cebu province, say child's rights advocates

Published 5:39 PM, November 28, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite efforts of authorities in going after operators of online cyber pornography, online child exploitation continues to be rampant in Cebu, according to the Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB).

Lawyer Stephanie Lim, litigation and advocacy staff of CLB, did not provide statistical data but said cases of online child exploitation are rampant in the towns of Cordova in Mactan Island, with some cases in the cities of Naga and Talisay, the town of Compostela, and in Bantayan Island. (READ: Mandaue mother arrested for pimping daughter online)

“Online child exploitation is very rampant here in the province, especially in the outskirts of Cebu primarily due to the easier access to the internet,” Lim said during a forum Tuesday, November 28.

CLB is a Cebu-based non-profit organization committed to empower communities and children, policy development, and advocacy related to child’s rights.

Lim said globalization has also contributed to the rising incidents of online child exploitation and cyber pornography because pedophiles in other countries can easily get access to children in developing countries like the Philippines.

People, she said, have also become more creative in committing such crimes due to technology.

“The sad fact about this is they are using children who are very innocent and who should have been raised with a solid foundation for the future,” Lim added.

To address the issue of online child exploitation, Lim urged parents to keep inculcating in the minds of their children the proper values and discipline.

In October, a 38-year-old woman in Cordova town was arrested for allegedly engaging in cyber pornography. Seven minors were rescued during the operation.

This prompted Cordova town mayor Mayor Therese Sitoy-Cho to announce her plan to give cash rewards to people who can give credible information on cases of cyber pornography in her town.

Sitoy-Cho said she proposed a P20,000-cash reward for those who can help solve the cyber porn problem of the town.

Meanwhile, CLB is launching a signature campaign to show opposition to the proposal to lower the age of criminal responsibility in the country.

CLB Project Coordinator Earl Anthony Tapayan said the activity will be held at the Mandaue City Sports Complex on December 7. At least 3 senators and some other lawmakers have been invited to attend the event.

The signatures gathered during the event will be included in the position paper that the CLB will submit to Congress.

Lim said even the government acknowledges that the age of 18 is the minimum age were the youth become capable of thinking properly based on the minimum requirements to vote and get married.

“We against it because children, as they are, they deserve the right to enjoy life and be given the chance to renew. Their minds are still vulnerable,” Lim said.

She added that there are not enough facilities for minor offenders in the country, which means that children in conflict with the law could end up sharing cells with hardened criminals. – Rappler.com