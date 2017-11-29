The National Bureau of Investigation does not include drug charges in its list of complaints against retired police general Marcelo Garbo, among the alleged 'narco-generals' tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte early in his term

Published 12:32 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Wednesday, November 29, that it has prepared a solid complaint against former Police Deputy Director General Marcelo Garbo for allegedly amassing ill-gotten wealth amounting to P35.36 million.

The NBI said it has filed complaints of forfeiture, falsification of public documents, graft, and violation of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees against Garbo before the Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday.



Garbo is among the retired and incumbent police generals who President Rodrigo Duterte accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade, along with Police Director Joel Pagdilao, Chief Superintendent Edgardo Tinio, Bernardo Diaz, and Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot. They all denied the allegations.

No drug charge is indicated in the NBI’s statement. The complaint filed against Garbo includes his wife, lawyer Rosalinda Garbo.

“The NBI discovered assets such as various vehicles and shares of stocks of retired General Garbo and his spouse, that were not declared in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN),” the NBI said.

The NBI will seek to forfeit in favor of the government “properties presumed to have been unlawfully acquired for being manifestly out of proportion to the lawful income of General Garbo and his spouse, Atty Garbo.”

The NBI also requested the US government, through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, to determine if the Garbos own a real estate property in the United States “for their eventual forfeiture.”

Garbo is the first of the alleged narco-generals to face a complaint. (READ: One year after Duterte exposé, PDEA still probing 'narco generals')– Rappler.com