Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda says the donation represents the 'golden age' of relations between the Philippines and Japan

Published 2:15 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese government on Wednesday, November 29, turned over 100 patrol vehicles to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

A total of 40 Mitsubishi Montero SUVs were ceremonially parked in front of the PNP national headquarters building in Camp Crame, received by PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

The vehicles are part of the 87 SUVs, and 13 vans from Japan to be distributed all over the Philippines, Dela Rosa said.

TheJapanese government donated 6 bomb suits, 6 ballistic shields, and 440 pairs of bullet-proof helmets and vests.

The donation amounts to about *¥500 million (P225.6 million).

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda said during the turnover ceremony that Japan hopes the donation would help strengthen bilateral cooperation against “terrorism” and “violent extremism.” (READ: Japan to APEC: Raise 'one voice' against terrorism)

Haneda added that the donation represents what President Rodigo Duterte describes as the “golden age” of Philippines-Japan relations.

In response, Dela Rosa said, “We assure the government of Japan that this will help serve the Filipino people, also the foreign nationals who visit our country.”

He said the vehicles are “doubly significant” for them as the PNP cannot buy vehicles in the price range of Mitsubishi Monteros since it can only purchase low-priced vehicles, as mandated by law. The basic retail price of the latest model Mitisubishi Montero model in the Philippines is P1.555 million.

“With the help of the Japanese government our policemen can enjoy patrolling the streets in a comfortable SUV,” Dela Rosa said, later taking one of the vehicles for a spin inside Camp Crame.

Here are some photos from the turnover:

– Rappler.com

P1 = ¥2.21