Published 4:05 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After alleging that Reuters "timed" the release of a controversial report to make the Philippine National Police look bad, top cop Director General Ronald dela Rosa claimed that the London-based international news agency had "edited" the videos to damage the PNP's reputation.

"Ang ganda ng pagka-edit ng video eh at saka 'yung timing. Bakit bumulagta? Nakita ba nila kung anong what precipitated before natumba? 'Yun mahirap eh, very suggestive na gusto nilang palabasin na pinatay, pinaganito, ganoon," Dela Rosa told reporters on Wednesday, November 29.

(The editing was beautiful, as well the timing. Why did [the suspect] fall? Did they see what precipitated before he fell? That's what's difficult, it's very suggestive that they want to show that he was killed, he was this, he was that.)

Dela Rosa was referring to the November 27 Reuters report on an October 11 anti-drug raid in Tondo, Manila, where cops killed 3 drug suspects. Police said the 3 fought back.

However, CCTV footage and witness' accounts presented by Reuters pointed to policemen going rogue then executing the men.

A cop even turned away one CCTV camera after the operation was conducted. Manila Police District director Chief Superintendent Joel Coronel said this was not out of the ordinary as cops inspect cameras after their operations.

While he said the PNP will investigate the incident, Dela Rosa accused the international news agency of supposedly "making a project" out of the PNP. (READ: Dela Rosa accuses media of painting PNP as drug war 'villain')

"We will investigate at gagawin namin ang kaukulang investigation, pero huwag naman sana ganu'n na talagang pina-project 'yung timing at 'yung pagka-edit. Lahat designed talaga to damage our [reputation]," Dela Rosa said.

(We will investigate and will launch the necessary probes, but I hope that [reports aren't like] that where they are making a project through the timing and the editing. It was all designed to damage our reputation.)

Dela Rosa reiterated that the cops named in the report will remain in service unless recommended by the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS).

The top cop also said that he "cannot dispute" Reuters' reportage.

"Well, I cannot dispute. Basta sa akin lang, we will never cover up. Kung may nagawang kamalian ang Manila, then hanapin nila (For me, we will never cover up. If the Manila [cops] committed mistakes, then they will find it)," Dela Rosa said. – Rappler.com