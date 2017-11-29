President Duterte calls on present-day Filipinos, heirs of Andres Bonifacio's revolution, to fight for real change

Published 7:00 AM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On the 154th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipinos to join in his government's fight to liberate the country from criminality and terror.

In his Bonifacio Day message sent to media, Duterte paid tribute to Bonifacio, considered Father of the Philippine Revolution for leading the Kataastaasan, Kagalanggalangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan (or Katipunan for short), a revolutionary society for Philippine independence from Spanish rule.

"Let us fight to free ourselves from the grasp of corruption, criminality, and illegal drugs; to liberate our people from the clutches of terror and violence; and to preserve our ideals, values, and way of life," said Duterte.

He described Bonifacio as the country's hero, who "ignited the fires of revolt" that led to the birth of the Philippine nation.

Duterte said the responsibility to help the country reach new heights now rests on present-day Filipinos.

"As the heirs of his revolution, it is our solemn obligation to bring life to his aspirations and usher in an era of civic consciousness and nationalism," said the President.

He hoped Bonifacio could inspire his fellow countrymen to fight for true change.

"Like Bonifacio, let us light the flames of chnage that will bring about real and meaningful transformation in our nation," said Duterte.

Below is the President's Bonifacio Day 2017 message in full:

On this day, we pay tribute to Andres Bonifacio, the "Father of the Philippine Revolution."

It was Andres Bonifacio who ignited the fires of revolt that led to the foundation of our nation and brought freedom to our people. As the heirs of his revolution, it is our solemn obligation to bring life to his aspirations and usher in an era of civic consciousness and nationalism.

At a time when the future of our country is at stake, all of us are called to become actively involved in nation-building. Let us fight to free ourselves from the grasp of corruption, criminality, and illegal drugs; to liberate our people from the cluthces of terror and violence; and to preserve our ideals, values and way of life.

As we strive to give a peaceful, orderly and comfortable life for all, may we never lose sight of our shared vision for a better and more progressive Philippines. Like Bonifacio, let us light the flames of chnage that will bring about real and meaningful transformation in our nation.

Mabuhay si Gat Andres Bonifacio at ang ating Inang Bayan!

– Pia Ranada/Rappler.com