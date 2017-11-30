The President fills in vacancies in the provincial boards of Kalinga, Bukidnon, and Surigao del Norte

Published 8:00 AM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed 3 new provincial board members to fill in recent vacancies in local legislatures of Kalinga, Bukidnon, and Surigao de Norte.

Through appointment papers signed by Duterte on Friday, November 24, and released to the media on Wednesday, November 29, the following were appointed members of their respective Sangguniang Panlalawigan:

Jaedicke Rhoss Dagadag - Kalinga (2nd district)

Cromwell Kiril Dinlayan - Bukidnon (2nd district)

Elizabeth Matugas - Surigao del Norte (1st district)

Jaedicke Rhoss was appointed in place of his father, Rhustom Dagadag, who died two months ago.

Dinlayan replaced his father, Manuel Dinlayan, who had died. The younger Dinlayan was the chief of Barangay 1 in Malaybalay City prior to his appointment.

Matugas – sister of former Surigao del Norte 1st District Representative Francisco Matugas – replaced Leonila Gorgolon, who assumed a new role as judge of the province's Regional Trial Court Branch 30. Elizabeth Matugas lost in the mayoralty race in Dapa town in the May 2016 elections.

Section 45 (1) of the Local Government Code allows the President, through the Executive Secretary, to appoint a member of the sangguniang panlalawigan (provincial board) in case of a permanent vacancy. – Rappler.com