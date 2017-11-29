A communications expert for more than two decades, UP mass communication dean Elena Pernia will serve as UNESCO member for 3 years

Published 6:15 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte named University of the Philippines (UP) mass communication dean Elenia Pernia to the UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines, Malacañang announced on Wednesday, November 29.

Pernia was "appointed member, representing the non-government organizations, communication and information committee, UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines" under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Pernia's appointment papers read.

Pernia, the wife of Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, will serve in the commission for a term of 3 years.

Duterte signed Pernia's appointment to the UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines on Monday, November 27.

The commission serves "as a liaison agency between the government of the Philippines and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and to associate principal bodies in the Philippines interested in educational, scientific and cultural matters with the work of the UNESCO," according to the law that created the commission.

Pernia "has over 20 years of experience in communication/media education, research, planning, and evaluation," said her profile on the UP College of Mass Communication website.

A former reader's advocate of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, she was also a recipient of the Communication Excellence in Organization (CEO Excel) Award in 2015.

Alongside Pernia's appointment, Malacañang on Wednesday also released the appointment papers of 27 foreign service officers, class IV, of the DFA:

Maria Tanya Gaurano Emilio Lopue Jr Paolo Marco Mapula Bien Janine Balocating Levi Anthony Malaylay Vida Soraya Verzosa Joy Anne Lai Yfur Porsche Fernandez Sharon Beaulah Yap Catherine Sy Christian Louie Belleza Mark Anthony Dizon Joanna Vi Arbado Jacqueline Ong Manuel Anthony Tan Angela Margeaux Tolentino Rica Agnes Panelo Eloisa Katrina Madamba Ralph Jacob Viloria Glaiza Quarteros Kara Denise Calansingin Jorge Philippe Arjona Leo Marco Vidal Susan Phoebe Sabado Lorenzo Cris Vidal Jera Beah Lego Crystal Ann Dunuan

– Rappler.com