While President Duterte has said he does not want a revolutionary government, he respects the right of citizens to express their support for it, says Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Published 11:10 AM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang appealed to supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte calling for a revolutionary government to maintain peace and order in their gatherings on Bonifacio Day.

"We ask those who would join in today's demonstrations calling for a revolutionary government to conduct their rallies in a peaceful, orderly manner," said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Thursday, November 30.

A group calling itself the Network Revolution, which has circulated advisories and statements online, will stage rallies in Mendiola near Malacañang in Manila, and in 18 other cities and municipalities across the country, mostly areas where Duterte won in the 2016 presidential election.

Roque reminded protesters and the public that the President had already stated "he does not want a revolutionary government."

However, said the spokesman, Duterte respects the right of citizens to express their support for a revolutionary government.

"The Chief Executive in numerous occasions articulated that he allows protests and other forms of mass action as long as public safety and convenience are not compromised," said Roque.

He also gave assurances that the Philippine National Police will observe maximum tolerance and exercise restraint during these gatherings.

Before saying he does not want to declare a revolutionary government, Duterte had said this was an option if destabilization efforts against him escalate. – Rappler.com