'Move on na po tayo,' Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says in response to fears of the opposition that President Rodrigo Duterte would declare a revolutionary government

Published 2:30 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As far as Malacañang is concerned, the opposition is making a big deal out of the revolutionary government issue.

"It's actually a combination of some supporters of the President and the opposition making a big deal out of this revolutionary government," said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Thursday, November 30, in a phonepatch interview with reporters.

While pro-Duterte groups staging rallies in support of a revolutionary government are doing so to express solidarity with the President, the opposition, according to Roque, is "using" the rallies to stoke anger against the administration.

"The issue of revolutionary government, I think it's the last issue that the opposition can use against the President,” said Roque.

“Sa oposisyon, maghanap na po kayo ng ibang isyu (To the opposition, look for another issue),” he added.

Roque pointed out that, as of noontime on Bonifacio Day, Duterte had not declared a revolutionary government, supposed proof that the fears of the opposition are unfounded.

“Wala pong revolutionary government. Tapusin na po natin ang usaping revolutionary government. Move on na po tayo (There is no revolutionary government. Let's end the discussion on a revolutionary government. Let's move on),” said Roque.

Duterte is spending Bonifacio Day in Mindanao, after choosing to skip commemorative rites in Caloocan City.

Duterte supporters had been encouraged to stage rallies because of the President’s previous statements that he would prefer declaring a revolutionary government to declaring martial law since it would supposedly be an easier way to replace corrupt officials and overhaul the government.

He has also said declaring a revolutionary government is an option if destabilization efforts against him escalate. (READ: [OPINION] Revolutionary government: Show of force...or sign of weakness)

But weeks later, after he heard the military and defense department assure Vice President Leni Robredo they would not support a revolutionary government, Duterte denied he has such plans. – Rappler.com