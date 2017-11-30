'Sa panahong muling nababalot ng kadiliman ang ating bansa...nawa’y buong tapang din nating ipahayag ang ating saloobin at ipaglaban ang ating mga karapatan,' says Senator Leila de Lima in her message on Bonifacio Day

Published 2:48 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Detained Senator Leila de Lima on Thursday, November 30, urged Filipinos to unite in demanding “accountability and real change” from the government.

De Lima made the call from her jail cell in Camp Crame, in a message on the 154th birth anniversary of Philipine hero Andres Bonifacio.

“Sa panahong muling nababalot ng kadiliman ang ating bansa – kung saan nilalason ang ating mga kaisipan ng kasinungalingan, kahambugan, panggigipit, at pagmamalabis ng nasa kapangyarihan – nawa’y buong tapang din nating ipahayag ang ating saloobin at ipaglaban ang ating mga karapatan,” she said.

(At a time when darkness has covered the country – where our minds are being poisoned by the lies, arrogance, harassment, and abuses of those in power – may we also courageously express our sentiments and fight for our rights.)

De Lima, one of the fiercest and most vocal critics of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, said in Filipino that people should not stop at just “waking up to reality.”

“Sa halip na magwalang kibo o masanay at mamanhid na lamang sa mga baluktot na polisiya ng gobyerno, sa kawalang pakundangan sa buhay at dignidad ng tao, sa pagpapalusot at pagprotekta sa mga tiwali at mga sangkot na kamag-anak at kaalyado, imulat din natin ang kapwa Pilipino upang sama-samang manawagan ng pananagutan at tunay na pagbabago,” she said.

(Instead of remaining silent or getting used to ignoring the crooked policies of government, the disregard for human lives and dignity, the protection for those who are corrupt and relatives and allies involved, let us educate our fellow Filpinos so that there would be a united call for accountability and real change.)

De Lima had earlier called on President Rodrigo Duterte to order a probe into the alleged smuggling links of his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and presidential son-in-law Manases Carpio.

A Senate panel had cleared Paolo Duterte and Carpio of involvement in the P6.4-billion shabu shipment, the subject of a Senate probe in September.

De Lima also said Bonifacio, the Father of the Philippine Revolution, espoused love for country over personal interests, and the protection of the poor from abuses – being a poor man himself who experienced the hardships of poverty.

“Sa halip na apihin at lalong ilubog sa kumunoy ng kahirapan ang mga kapus-palad, sa halip na murahin at paasahin lang sa mga ipinangakong pagbabago, sa halip na paslangin sa malupit na pamamalakad, karapatan ng bawat indibidwal na mamuhay nang marangal at may dignidad,” she said, taking another indirect jab at Duterte who is known for cursing in public, and criticized for his "anti-poor" drug war.

(Instead of abusing and pushing the poor deeper into the quicksand of poverty, instead of cursing and leading them on in terms of promised changes, instead of getting killed under a cruel leadership, every individual has the right to live honorably and with dignity.)

De Lima has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame since February over drug charges she claimed were fabricated. The Supreme Court earlier ruled against De Lima's petition to nullify her arrest warrant on questions of case jurisdiction, thereby keeping her in jail.– Rappler.com