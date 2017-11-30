Rahim Abdul is in the DND/DILG Joint Order of Rewards

Published 4:39 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A joint military and police team has arrested a “notorious” Abu Sayyaf member with a P1.3-million bounty on his head, the military said on Thursday, November 30.

Joint Task Force Basilan (JTFB) and the police arrested Rahim Abdul, also known as Aman Kabalu, in an operation launched in Zone 1, Barangay Kampurnah, Isabela City in Basilan on Tuesday, November 28.

"Abdul was positively identified by a civilian, leading to his arrest without his resistance," Brigadier General Juvymax Uy, JTFB commander, said in a statement on Thursday.

Listed in the DND/DILG Joint Order of Rewards, Abdul has a P1.3-million bounty on his head.

Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr, Western Mindanao Command chief, lauded authorities for catching “a notorious bomber.”

A fragmentation grenade was seized from Abdul, who was brought to the Basilan Provincial Police Office for booking procedures. – Rappler.com