Vice President Leni Robredo says the President's denial that he plans to establish a revolutionary government should already put to rest all rumors and speculations about the issue

Published 5:58 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said pushing for a revolutionary government does not only undermine the Constitution, but also indicates a lack of faith in the current administration.

On Thursday, November 30, Robredo was asked to react to the rallies that supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte are staging to call for a revolutionary government. Duterte had once endorsed it, but later dismissed any plans to do so.

“Ito kasi, baka hindi naiintindihan ng karamihan iyong implikasyon ng pagdeklara ng revolutionary government. Iyong pagdeklara ng revolutionary government, sinasabi na wala na tayong paniniwala sa gobyernong ito, wala na tayong paniniwala sa Konstitusyon na iyon, iyong platform kung saan nakatayo iyong present na pamahalaan,” said Robredo.

(Most people may not understand the implications of declaring a revolutionary government. Declaring a revolutionary government means you no longer have faith in this government, that you don’t believe in the Constitution, the platform on which this present government is standing.)

The Vice President said both she and Duterte were elected under the 1987 Constitution.

“Kaya nakakaalarma kung mga kinatawan ng pamahalaan mismo iyong nagsusulong nito. Kasi gustong sabihin, iyong plataporma kung saan nag-ascend ka sa responsibilidad mo ngayon, parang in effect sinasabi mong hindi ka na dito naniniwala at gusto mong umalsa laban dito,” she added.

(It’s alarming that even government officials are pushing for it. They seem to say that they no longer believe in the platform that helped them ascend to their current responsibilities, that in effect, it's like saying they no longer believe in it and are revolting against it.)

Robredo welcomed Duterte’s statement last week denying any plans for a revolutionary government.

“Ako, gusto kong panghawakan iyong statement ni Pangulo na hindi siya magde-declare ng martial law all over the country, hindi siya magde-declare ng revolutionary government. Tingin ko napakahalaga ng statement niyang iyon, kasi dapat it will put to rest iyong lahat na mga haka-haka na baka ito, baka mag-declare,” said the Vice President.

(I believe in the President’s statement that he will not declare martial law all over the country, that he will not declare a revolutionary government. I think that statement of his is very important because it will put to rest all the speculations about him declaring one.)

Both Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Rey Leonardo Guerrero previously assured the Vice President that they will not be supporting any moves to establish a revolutionary government too. – Rappler.com