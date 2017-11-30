On Bonifacio Day, activists who traditionally hold rallies to denounce government abuses, are pushed away from Mendiola to give way to a crowd sympathetic President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 11:26 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It wasn't the kind of Bonifacio Day rally that we had been used to: the participants weren't protesting against government; the cops pretty much left them alone; and they had air-conditioned tents and portable toilets inside the gated area of Mendiola, leading to the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

They were supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte who would, later in the day, read a declaration that would "grant" the Chief Executive revolutionary powers to rewrite our Constitution and solve the country's problems without checks and balances from other branches of government.

On Thursday, November 30, birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, the activitists, who year after year would rally to denounce government abuses and shortcomings, were pushed away from the historic Mendiola so authorities could give way to a crowd sympathetic to the President.

While anti-Duterte protesters were pushed and shoved by policemen along Loyola Street, pro-revolutionary government (RevGov) demonstrators went on with their program undisturbed by authorities across the Mendiola Peace Arch.