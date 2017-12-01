Their rationale for this move: the country needs to start anew, given a so-called 'failed system' that can only be cured by 'extraordinary measures'

Published 8:00 AM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Demonstrators storm Mendiola on Bonifacio Day, November 30, to urge President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a revolutionary government. Rambo Talabong reports.

RAMBO TALABONG, REPORTING: Thousands of protesters gather at historic Mendiola in Manila on November 30, Bonifacio day.

They say they're part of Network Revolution, a unity coalition of various groups and individuals urging strongman President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a revolutionary government or “RevGov.”

Their rationale for this move: the country needs to start anew, given a so-called "failed system" that can only be cured by "extraordinary measures."

Should Duterte declare a revolutionary government, the 1987 Constitution will be set aside and everything in government goes back to the drawing board. They want 7 things to come out of this:

1. A new constitution that will replace the 1987 Constitution

2. A federal system compatible with the current state of the country

3. End corruption in government and the private sector