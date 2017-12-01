(UPDATED) Health Secretary Francisco Duque III temporarily halts the program after Dengvaxia maker Sanofi Pasteur said its product poses higher risks for people without prior infection

Published 11:52 AM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has ordered the suspension of the school-based dengue vaccination program, following concerns over the risks posed by the vaccine on those without prior infection.

"The DOH will place the dengue vaccination program on hold while review consultations are ongoing with experts and key stakeholders," Duque announced in a press conference on Friday, December 1. (READ: Vaccinated Filipino youth now at risk of getting severe dengue)

This follows an advisory of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur that its Dengvaxia dengue vaccine could cause more severe cases of dengue if administered on a person who had not been previously infected by the virus.

The school-based vaccination program was launched in April 2016 by then-DOH chief Janette Garin under the presidency of Benigno Aquino III. The target was over one million 9-year-old students enrolled in public schools in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon. (READ: TIMELINE: Dengue immunization program for public school students)

Duque said on Friday that as of November 2017, 733,713 children ages 9 and above received the first dose of the dengue vaccine.

A whopping P3.5 billion was spent for the program, funded through sin tax revenues.

The Philippines is one of 11 countries that approved the commercial release of the vaccine. In Asia, the other countries are Singapore and Thailand. – Rappler.com