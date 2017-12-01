'Ang sabi ng Presidente, kung hindi naman naghihingalo ang gobyerno, hindi kakailanganin ang revolutionary government,' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Published 11:45 AM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said on Friday, December 1, that the declaration of a revolutionary government would be an option if the Duterte administration is in "its death throes" because of attempts to wrest power from the duly-elected Chief Executive.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated the position taken by President Rodrigo Duterte on the issue, in radio interviews on Friday, a day after rallies were held to protest or support the declaration of a revolutionary government in the country.

“Well, malinaw po ang mga binabanggit ni Pangulo ‘no – ang revolutionary government ay isang opsyon po kapag naghihingalo na ang gobyerno ‘no dahil sa mga pagtangka na siya ay tatanggalin sa puwesto,” he said in an interview on dzMM.

(The President has clearly said that a revolutionary government is an option if the government is in its death throes because of attempts to remove him from his post.)

Roque maintained that the declaration of revolutionary government is a non-issue at the moment, since there’s no reason to consider it. (READ: Can Duterte declare a revolutionary gov't? Here's what you need to know)

“Hindi na po iyan isyu. Ang sabi ng Presidente, kung hindi naman naghihingalo ang gobyerno, hindi kakailanganin ang revolutionary government (That’s no longer and issue. The President said that if the government is not in its death throes, then a revolutionary government is not needed.)

He noted that Duterte won the presidency with a 5-million margin over his closest opponent in 2016. The President also continues to be a popular, with very high public approval and trust ratings that, Roque said, “may even go higher this December.”

“So wala pong dahilan para magkaroon ng revgov, dahil ang revgov, ang nagdedeklara lang niyan iyong mga walang mandato galing sa taong bayan (So there’s no reason to have a revgov because the only one who would declare a revgov is someone who does not have the mandate given by the people),” Roque said. – Rappler.com