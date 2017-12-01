Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, December 4

Published 4:57 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, December 4, due to nationwide transportation strike.

Albay – all levels (public and private) "except those in the island and remote/far-flung barangays/areas that will be determined by the local government school authorities"

Guagua, Pampanga – all levels (public and private), until Tuesday, December 5

