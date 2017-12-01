Philippine Ambassador to the US Babe Romualdez and President Donald Trump speak for about 10 minutes at the White House, the envoy's office says

Published 7:07 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez presented his credentials to President Donald Trump, Romualdez's office said Friday, December 1.

"US President Donald J. Trump warmly welcomed Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez during the latter's presentation of credentials at the White House last November 29," a statement from Romualdez's office said.

"President Trump and Ambassador Romualdez had a very cordial conversation that lasted for 10 minutes, with the US President expressing once again his support for President Rodrigo Duterte and the Philippines," the statement added.

Romualdez, 69, is a Philippine Star columnist who started as a television newscaster for RPN-9 in the 1970s.

He continues to write his Star column, "Babe's Eye View," from the US. His latest column, titled "US Drug War," was published on November 26.

In Romualdez's confirmation hearing on August 23, Senator Panfilo Lacson pointed out that US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim himself also welcomes the appointment.

With Romualdez, Lacson said, "We guarantee strong diplomatic engagement with the United States."

Romualdez replaces former Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Cuisia Jr, who ended his tour of duty in June 2016. – Rappler.com