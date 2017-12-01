The victims are on their way home to La Carlota City when the truck full of sugarcane falls on their vehicle

Published 9:27 PM, December 01, 2017

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Four people, including a minor, died after a 10-wheeler truck loaded with sugarcane fell on their family vehicle at Barangay Atipuluan in Bago City Thursday afternoon, November 30.

Killed were car driver Romulo Espinosa, 59; his wife Josephine, 53; their daughter Christine Sarcia, 31; and the latter's son Vincent John Sarcia, 4.

The victims, on board a Hyundai Eon Hatchback, were on their way home to neighboring La Carlota City when they encountered the truck driven by Herman Mahometano, 58.

Mahometano lost control of the truck, causing it to swerve in the middle of the road and fell on its side and onto the victims' vehicle, which was traversing the opposite lane.

Senior Inspector Hercules Trigue, deputy chief for administration of Bago City Police Station, said it took 30 minutes for the rescuers to retrieve the victims as they needed a crane to get the truck.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, but they didn't make it.

The truck driver fled from the scene, but later surrendered to the police. He was unscathed during the incident.

The suspect will face charges for reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide. – Rappler.com