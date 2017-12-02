Children dressed as stars, angels, and candy canes open the month-long Christmas celebration in Baguio City

Published 8:00 AM, December 02, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Thousands of preschoolers helped kick off the month-long Christmas celebration in this city on Friday, December 1, with a festive parade along Session Road.

The children – dressed as angels, little drummer boys, candy canes, stars, shepherds, and other Christmas-themed costumes – came from the city’s 110 day care centers to participate in Silahis ng Pasko, now on its 44th year. They were accompanied by their parents.

“What is a better way to start the celebration of Christmas in our city than see these kids with their parents. Christmas is for children,” said Silahis ng Pasko co-chair Betty Fangasan of Office of Children Welfare Development.

Silahis ng Pasko founder Narciso "Nars" Padilla, an 87-year-old veteran journalist, was again this year's Santa Claus at the festivities.

“This is the biggest and longest Christmas activity in the city or even the entire country which will be dedicated for our children, special people and old people,” added Padilla, a former councilor and mayor for a day.

All photos by Mauricio Victa.

– Rappler.com