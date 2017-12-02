Dr Ricardo Rotoras is the president of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines in Cagayan de Oro and the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges

Published 11:15 AM, December 02, 2017

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The president of a state university in this city was killed just outside his home early Saturday, December 2, police said.

Dr Ricardo Rotoras, president of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines in Cagayan de Oro (USTP-CDO), was shot by still unknown assailants at the Golden Glow North Village in upper Carmen, according to City Police Director Police Senior Superintendent Robert Roy Bahian.

"He was immediately rushed to JR Borja Hospital by his driver. Later on, the victim was pronounced dead. A witness stated that days ago he noticed suspicious persons at the grassy portion, near their building and near the perimeter fence of Golden Glow Subdivision," Bahian said.

Witnesses saw two persons walking away after the incident and were fetched by a black pick-up, which fled towards an unknown direction.

Recovered from the crime scene were empty shells fired from a weapon believed to be a .45 caliber pistol.

Bahian said that Police Station 4 operatives are now conducting an investigation and follow-up operations for the possible arrest of the suspect.

The murder of Rotoras sent shockwaves across the university system where Rotoras studied in college, and worked his way up to become the university president.

Rotoras, who served as the head of the USTP since 2006, was on his 4th consecutive term as president of the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC). He was supposed to end his two-year term as PASUC head in 2019.

It was during his stint as USTP president when the university – formerly the Mindanao University of Science and Technology (MUST) – was declared as the center of science and technology in Southern Philippines. – Rappler.com