Published 2:31 PM, December 02, 2017
Updated 2:31 PM, December 02, 2017
DEAD REINDEER. This video grab taken on November 25, 2017, shows a train driving past dead reindeer next to the railway near Mosjoen in northern Norway. More than 100 reindeers were hit by trains and killed in several incidents in the area in the last days. Photo by John Erling Utsi/NTB SCANPIX/AFP
JET D'EAU. Swans glide past as the 140-meter high landmark Fountain of Geneva is illuminated in orange to commemorate the UN-backed International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, 2017, in Geneva. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
ERUPTION. Children watch Mount Agung as it belches smoke as high as 1,500 meters above its summit on November 26, 2017, in Kubu sub-district, in Bali, Indonesia. Photo by Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP
ROYAL ENGAGEMENT. Britain's Prince Harry stands with fiancé US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, west London, on November 27, 2017. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
WAITING FOR THE POPE. Nuns take photos prior to an open air mass by Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar, on November 29, 2017. Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
TRANSPORT STRIKE. A man holds a smoke canister during a demonstration by taxi drivers in protest against competition from rival transport companies Uber and Cabify in Madrid, Spain, on November 29, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP
RED DAY. Pro-Duterte demonstrators gather in Mendiola, Manila, on November 30, 2017, to call for the establishment of a revolutionary government. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
STREET TABLEAU. Anti-Duterte protesters with hammers and sickles perform along Quezon Boulevard on Bonifacio Day, November 30, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
RELIGIOUS RALLY. A Muslim Yemeni, covered with green paint, chants slogans as he attends a rally in the capital Sanaa on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday on November 30, 2017. Photo by Mohammed Huwais/AFP
YOUNG AND AWARE. Indian school students pose for a photograph as they sit in the shape of a ribbon during an awareness campaign on the eve of the World AIDS Day in Amritsar on November 30, 2017. Photo by Narinder Nanu/AFP
CELEBRATION. North Korean soldiers watch a fireworks display to celebrate the North's declaration of achieving full nuclear statehood during a mass rally on Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang on December 1, 2017. Photo by Kim Won-Jin/AFP
STATE VISIT. Pope Francis takes a ride in a rickshaw during the second day of his visit to Bangladesh, in Dhaka, on December 1, 2017. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
'TIS THE SEASON. The wax figures of US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former French President Francois Hollande are featured in Christmas-themed sweaters at the Grevin Wax Museum on December 1, 2017, in Paris. Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP
US ACTION HERO. President Rodrigo Duterte flashes his signature pose with Hollywood actor Steven Seagal and military officials during a camp visit in Jolo, Sulu, on December 1, 2017. Presidential Photo
NAKED TRUTH. Alpha Phi Omega fraternity members of the University of the Philippines stage their annual Oblation Run on December 1, 2017, calling on the government to fulfill its mandate to serve the people by protecting their welfare and interests. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
