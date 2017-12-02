The policemen were attacked in Labo, Camarines Norte, says Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PNP regional spokesperson

Published 8:31 PM, December 02, 2017

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Suspected communist rebels attacked members of the Philippine National Police during an early morning combat patrol operation in Camarines Norte on Saturday, December 2, killing one policeman and wounding 6 others.

Killed on the spot was Police Officer 2 Richard Abad.

The wounded policemen are the following:

Police Officer 2 Ronald Gutierrez

Police Officer 2 Ericson De Vera

Police Officer 1 Jeffrey Tarrobago

Police Officer 1 Pedro Valeros

Police Officer 1 Romar Umandap

Police Officer 1 Johnson España

They were all members of the provincial mobile force company assigned at the Camarines Norte police provincial command, said Police Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PNP regional spokesperson.

The wounded policemen were brought to the Camarines Norte provincial hospital for medical treatment.

Calubaquib said that the policemen were conducting a 3-day combat operation when an undetermined number of communist rebels fired against the two police convoy at 1 am in Sitio Binuang, Barangay Daguit in Labo, Camarines Norte.

“The 9-man team of Camarines Norte Police Mobile Force Company led by PO2 Rommel Orante on board two patrol vehicles were fired upon by undetermined number of local communist terrorists after the conduct of the 3-day internal security operation that resulted to the killing of PO2 Richard M Abad and wounding 6 other policemen,” she said.

Police Senior Superintendent Cerilo D. Trilles Jr, acting provincial director of the Camarines Norte police provincial command, immediately proceeded to the ambush site to help in rescue and pursuit operations.

The PNP and the Philippine Army are now pursuing the members of the New People’s Army responsible for the attack.

The attack took place after the Duterte administration terminated peace talks with the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte had also ordered government troopers to shoot armed rebels, and demanded the surrender of NDF consultants who were granted temporary liberty to participate in the peace negotiations. – Rappler.com