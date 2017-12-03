Piston calls off the planned nationwide transport strike after Senator Grace Poe's appeal to discuss their concerns in a Senate hearing

Published 10:55 AM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) cancelled the planned nationwide transport strike on Monday and Tuesday, December 4 and 5.

In a press briefing, Piston said they are following heed Senator Grace Poe's appeal for the cancellation and will instead voice out their concerns on the scheduled Senate hearing on Thursday, December 7.

"'Dun sa public hearing, sa December 7, na kinakasa ni Senator Grace para ma-flesh out itong issue. Tayo dito, pansamantalang pinagpapaliban natin ang tigil pasada bukas at sa Martes," Piston leader George San Mateo said.

(We will flesh out our [concerns] on this issue at the public hearing on December 7 that was called by Senator Grace. We're temporarily postponing the transport strike [set] tomorrow and on Tuesday.)

San Mateo added the strike will instead happen on January. The government is set to phase out "deterioriated" public utility vehicles (PUVs) when the year opens, following President Rodrigo Duterte's order for jeepneys to modernize by the end of the year.

He said they will still stage protests against the phase out on Monday, and will hold a caravan protest from Quezon City to Mendiola in Manila.

On Saturday, December 2, Senator Grace Poe urged transport groups to cancel the planned transport strike and asked them to sit down with the Senate to discuss their concerns.

The announcement had prompted the governments of Albay and Camarines Sur provinces and Guagua in Pampanga to announce class suspensions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 4)

The PUV modernization program mandates the phasing out of jeepneys aged 15 years and older and the replacing of non-Euro-4 compliant engines with the new models prescribed by the government. Around 180,000 jeepneys need to be replaced, transport officials said.

The transport group argued that PUV modernization would lead to a loss of jobs, and asked the government to junk the program.– Rappler.com